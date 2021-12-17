HTC Wildfire E2 Plus with Unisoc Tiger T610 launched; Specs, price and more

HTC launched the Wildfire E2 Plus in Russia with a Unisoc Tiger T610 chipset under the hood, coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity. The HTC Wildfire E2 Plus smartphone comes with a quad camera unit at the back with a 13 megapixel primary camera sensor. It carries a 4,600 mAh battery under the hood and there are no details about the charging support. It features a multi-display with 263 ppi pixel density and 60 Hz screen refresh rate. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the newly launched HTC Wildfire E2 Plus smartphone. 

HTC Wildfire E2 Plus smartphone: Specifications 

HTC Wildfire E2 Plus is a dual-sim handset which runs on Android 11 based operating system. The handset features a 6.82 inch HD+ multi display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1,640 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz and a pixel density of 263 ppi. The HTC Wildfire E2 Plus carries a Unisoc Tiger T610 chipset under the hood, coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company. 

On the camera front, the HTC Wildfire E2 Plus smartphone houses a quad camera setup on the rear that features a 13 megapixel primary camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 5 megapixel secondary sensor and two 2 megapixel macro and depth lenses. For selfies and video calls, the company has provided an 8 megapixel camera sensor on the front with f/2.2 aperture. 

For connectivity, this handset includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB type-C port. It packs sensors such as ambient light sensor, face unlock, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, GPS/A-GPS, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, Galileo and GLONASS. HTC Wildfire E2 Plus packs a 4,600 mAh battery under the hood. 

HTC Wildfire E2 Plus smartphone: Price and availability 

The newly launched HTC Wildfire E2 Plus smartphone is priced at RUB 12,990 which is roughly Rs 13,400 in Indian currency for the sole 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity variant. The handset is available in black colour on e-commerce platform Citilink.

