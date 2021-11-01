Huawei AI Speaker 2e launched

Since the United States sanctions on Huawei, it has been very inconsistent for the Chinese giant to focus on the smartphone business, the brand has thus shifted its focus to other products. In line with this, Huawei has released the Huawei AI Speaker 2e, which costs 199 yuan (approximately $31/₹2,500) and is now available for purchase.

The pill-shaped speaker features a woven mesh appearance. It has LED dot matrix lights that can display a variety of information on the speaker, such as the time, weather, temperature, and so on.

The Huawei AI Speaker 2e has a row of buttons at the top with a yellow-coloured button in the centre for one-click communication while the other buttons on the speaker are for controlling the playback.

The device is equipped with a 2.5-inch 6W full-range speaker and a passive radiator to deliver a powerful bass effect and clear mid-to-high-frequency reproduction. A microphone is also included, allowing users to communicate using the speaker.

This AI Speaker 2e, like several other, recently released Huawei products, is powered by Huawei's own HarmonyOS. This means it can connect to and network with other mobile devices that use the same operating system.