Huawei AI Speaker 2e launched

by Rizwan Choudhury   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021 10:16 PM IST  |  8.3K
   
Huawei, bluetooth speaker, speaker, Audio
Huawei AI Speaker 2e launched
Advertisement

Since the United States sanctions on Huawei, it has been very inconsistent for the Chinese giant to focus on the smartphone business, the brand has thus shifted its focus to other products. In line with this, Huawei has released the Huawei AI Speaker 2e, which costs 199 yuan (approximately $31/₹2,500) and is now available for purchase.

The pill-shaped speaker features a woven mesh appearance. It has LED dot matrix lights that can display a variety of information on the speaker, such as the time, weather, temperature, and so on.

huawei-ai-speaker-2e-1.jpg

The Huawei AI Speaker 2e has a row of buttons at the top with a yellow-coloured button in the centre for one-click communication while the other buttons on the speaker are for controlling the playback.

The device is equipped with a 2.5-inch 6W full-range speaker and a passive radiator to deliver a powerful bass effect and clear mid-to-high-frequency reproduction. A microphone is also included, allowing users to communicate using the speaker.

This AI Speaker 2e, like several other, recently released Huawei products, is powered by Huawei's own HarmonyOS. This means it can connect to and network with other mobile devices that use the same operating system.

United States sanctions on Huawei
The U.S. imposed sanctions on Huawei after accusing it of building backdoors into its equipment that could be exploited by the Chinese Communist Party for espionage purposes. In 2019, Huawei was put on a U.S. blacklist called the Entity List.
Advertisement

Credits:


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Strontium Pollex 32gb Flash Drive (black/red)

Strontium Pollex 32gb Flash Drive (black/red)

₹478.00
₹990.00 (52%)
 Buy Now
Lenovo 300 Wired Plug & Play Usb Mouse, High Resolution 1600 Dpi Optical Sensor, 3-button Design With Clickable Scroll Wheel, Ambidextrous, Ergonomic Mouse For Comfortable All-day Grip (gx30m39704)

Lenovo 300 Wired Plug & Play Usb Mouse, High Resolution 1600 Dpi Optical Sen...

₹249.00
₹506.00 (51%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Fire-boltt 360 Spo2 Full Touch Large Display Round Smart Watch With In-built Games, 8 Days Battery Life, Ip67 Water Resistant With Blood Oxygen And Heart Rate Monitoring (black), M (bsw003)

Fire-boltt 360 Spo2 Full Touch Large Display Round Smart Watch With In-built Gam...

₹2,499.00
₹8,999.00 (72%)
 Buy Now
Tukzer Usb Small Desk Fan – 8.3 Inch Portable Fans With 3 Speeds Strong Airflow, Quiet Operation, Personal Table Fan For Home, Office, Bedroom (white)

Tukzer Usb Small Desk Fan – 8.3 Inch Portable Fans With 3 Speeds Strong Ai...

₹1,115.00
₹2,199.00 (49%)
 Buy Now
View All