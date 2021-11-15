Huawei Freebuds Lipstick confirmed to launch on November 17th

Huawei is all set to host an event on November 17th, 2020 in China where it’s confirmed to launch the Huawei Watch GT Runner and Huawei MateBook E 2-in-1. Now it seems that the company is planning to launch some more products at the same event. In the latest development, the company has confirmed that it will also launch the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick which is a true wireless earbud. Just in case you don’t know, these are the same earbuds that were launched in the global market back in October. Let’s have a closer look at the upcoming device which is going to launch soon.

Huawei Freebuds Lipstick

The company is yet to reveal whether the Huawei Freebuds Lipstick is a redesigned variant of the Freebuds 4 or not. The chase of the upcoming TWS is made of stainless steel which looks similar to lipstick. According to the Gizmochina report, the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick is designed by popular designers to give it a luxury fashion look. Design from luxury fashion, automotive and digital industries are the ones who have designed the TWS.

The TWS also adopts the company’s open-fit design which is comfortable for more than 10000 human ears. Furthermore, reports suggest that the FreeBuds Lipstick will feature 14.3mm dynamic drivers along with a frequency of up to 40kHz. It is also tipped to arrive with adaptive active noise cancellation and EQ tuning feature which will allow users to customize it as per their usage. There will be 16 modes available on the TWS from which users can choose.

As far as batteries are concerned, the Huawei Freebuds Lipstick is said to deliver a battery life of four hours. The charging case it’s capable of providing up to 22 hours of battery life in one single charge. The Huawei Freebuds 4 were launched at a price point of EUR 200 and US D275, however, there is no confirmation about the price point of the upcoming Huawei Freebuds Lipstick. We recommend you to take this information with a grain of salt and wait for the official launch event.