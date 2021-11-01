Huawei Launches its Watch Fit in India with SpO2 monitoring, 10-days battery backup and more

Huawei Launches its Watch Fit in India with SpO2 monitoring, 10-days battery backup and more
Huawei launched a new wearable device in India Huawei Watch Fit, which was launched globally a few months ago, has been revealed in India. The Huawei Watch Fit boasts a big touchscreen and contains capabilities such as heart rate monitoring 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 10-day battery life. A 1.64-inch AMOLED display, 97 workout options, and continuous SpO2 monitoring are all included in the Huawei Watch Fit. It looks a lot like the newly released Redmi Smart Band Pro, which also tracks SpO2.

huawei_launches_its_watch_fit_in_india_with_spo2_monitoring_10-days_battery_backup_and_more_3.jpg

Huawei Watch Fit Specifications

The Huawei Watch Fit features a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 456 x 280-pixel resolution. The device has a rectangular shape and resembles a cross between a smartwatch and a fitness tracker. Multiple watch faces are also supported by the watch.             

The Huawei Watch Fit has over 96 training options and excellent data tracking. Running, walking, cycling, swimming, and other professional fitness modes are available. Fitness training, dancing, ball games, aquatic sports, winter sports, and extreme sports are among the other 85 workout types. The smartwatch has 12 animated fitness courses and 44 standardised fitness routines, allowing customers to receive free one-on-one personal training without the use of a smartphone or other device.

huawei_launches_its_watch_fit_in_india_with_spo2_monitoring_10-days_battery_backup_and_more_1.jpg

Heart rate, sleep, menstrual cycle, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) are all monitored by the Huawei Watch Fit. Huawei's TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring has been incorporated to provide intelligent background heart rate monitoring, while Huawei TruSleep 2.0 provides sleep stage monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring, and sleep respiration quality. It can send out notifications for SMS messages, incoming phone calls, and calendar apps. It can also send you notifications from social media apps. The watch may also be used to control music playback on your smartphone or as a remote shutter. Weather, Alarm, Timer, and Stopwatch are among the additional functions.

The new smart wearable by Huawei offers a ten-day battery life on a single charge. The Watch Fit has a water and dust resistance certification of 5 ATM and is compatible with Android 6.0 and iOS 9.0 devices.

Price and Availability

In India, the new Huawei Watch Fit costs Rs. 8,990. The wearable is exclusively available on Amazon India, with sales starting tomorrow, November 2. It's available in a variety of strap colours, including Sakura Pink, Isle Blue, Graphite Black, and others. With the purchase of a Huawei Mini Speaker, the launch offer includes a free gift.

How many sports mode are supported by Huawei Watch Fit?
The Huawei Watch Fit has over 96 training options Running, walking, cycling, swimming, and other professional fitness modes are available. Fitness training, dancing, ball games, aquatic sports, winter sports etc. are supported by the watch.
What's the price of Huawei Watch Fit in India?
In India, the new Huawei Watch Fit costs Rs. 8,990. The wearable is exclusively available on Amazon India, with sales starting tomorrow, November 2.
