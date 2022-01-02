Huawei launches world’s first smart electric SUV with Bluetooth and NFC supported digital Keys

Huawei the Chinese technology giant company is known for its innovations and smartphone offering across the globe. The company was also highlighted on new headlines last for having a great conflict with the US government and it was restricted to us Android operating system on its smartphones. However, that doesn't seem to stop the company is excelling in other sectors and now the company has achieved something unique. At the Huawei Flagship Launch Event, the company has introduced its second electric hybrid SUV in its home country China. According to the company, the Huawei AITO M5 Smart Car is the world’s first car that supports Bluetooth and NFC digital car keys. Let’s have a closer look at the new launch and how it's different.

As per the company, the Huawei AITO M5 Smart Car is inspired by the design of the Porsche Macan and is the first luxury smart electric plug-in hybrid SUV from the brand. The design looks neat, modern, and sleek, Huawei claims that the car comes with an ample amount of interior space and the same goes for the boot space. The SUV is developed by Huawei in partnership with Chinese brand Seres. The brand comes under the Chongqing Sokon conglomerate company.

The smart EV runs on Huawei’s own operating system, HarmonyOS. The company developed the operating system after the US government restricted the company to use the Android operating system. HarmonyOS is developed to enhance the experience of Huawei IoT devices which also includes smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, smart electric cars, and more.

At the launch event the company Senior Vice President and CEO of Huawei Smart Car Division, Yu Chengdong, revealed that the company has developed the world’s first Bluetooth and NFC-supported digital car keys. As per Yu, the HarmonyOS 2.0 comes with smartphone support, and the digital car key will be located within the Huawei wallet app. The digital car key will allow you to pair the physical car key with the digital one. Users can utilize the digital key to unlock and lock the car from a distance. The car key also supports NFC which will allow you the same accessibility in case the Bluetooth is not working for the phone battery is drained out.

