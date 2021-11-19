Huawei Matebook E launched in India; Specs, price and more

Huawei launched its 2 in 1 device in India yesterday with Windows 11 pre-installed. The Matebook E features a 12.6 inch OLED display and it carries an Intel Core i7-1160G7 11 th generation chipset. The company launched a VR Glass 6DoF Game Set alongside the Matebook E. The VR headset comes with dedicated controllers to provide enhanced experience. Huawei also launched its latest smartwatch, Watch GT Runner, during a launch event.

Huawei Matebook E: Specifications

The newly launched Huawei Matebook E 2 in 1 device sports a 12.6 inch OLED display with a screen resolution of 2,600 x 1,600 pixels and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display comes with 90 percent screen to body ratio and has a 240 ppi pixel density. The device is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i7-1160G7 chipset and packs up to 16 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512 GB internal storage capacity. It runs on Windows 11.

For connectivity, the device includes Bluetooth v5.1 and Wi-Fi6 connection, USB type-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack. For optics, the device comes with a 13 megapixel camera sensor on the back and an 8 megapixel camera sensor on the front.

The company has provided four speakers and microphones with the Huawei Matebook E and the fingerprint sensor is in the power button. The device packs a 42 Whr battery. The tablet can move between 110-160 degrees using the kickstand. The Matebook E weighs 907 grams and measures 286.5 x 184.7 x 7.99 mm.

Huawei Matebook E: Price and availability

The newly launched Huawei MateBook E is priced at CNY 5,999 which is roughly Rs 69,700 for the variant that is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity while the Intel Core i5 processor variant with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage capacity will cost CNY 6,999 which is roughly Rs 81,400. The varian with Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage capacity is available at a price range of CNY 7,999 which is roughly Rs 93,000 in Indian currency.

