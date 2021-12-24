Huawei MateBook Pro X 2022 and Huawei Smart Glasses with HarmonyOS Launched; Specifications and Price

Huawei's winter flagship new product launch conference took place on December 23, as planned. In addition to mobile phones and other devices, the new Huawei smart glasses were unveiled at this event. The new Huawei smart glasses are substantially updated in terms of interaction and connectivity experience thanks to HarmonyOS 2's distributed capabilities. Along with the smart glasses, Huawei also introduced a new laptop dubbed Huawei MateBook Pro X 2022. Let's take a deeper look at the features of these two Huawei devices that were just released.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022

The MateBook X Pro 2022 is Huawei's newest laptop, which debuted alongside other devices such as the Huawei Smart Glasses. The latest Huawei laptop comes with Intel’s 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPU that goes up to a Core i7-1195G7 processor, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

The OEM may make up for it with what it claims is its best laptop display yet. The 14.2-inch screen of the X Pro 2022 has a resolution of 3120 x 2080, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and the world's first TÜV Rheinland Pro-level Colour Accuracy with Dual Color Gamuts Certification awarded laptop.

The screen has a maximum brightness of 500nits and covers the entire P3 colour gamut. Four USB-C ports (two USB 3.2) and a headphone jack are included in the I/O. A 90W GaN USB-C charger is included. The laptop has an integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU, 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, and a 1TB M2 SSD. The new laptop from Huawei comes with pre-installed Windows 10 OS.

The entry-level Core i5 model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage costs CNY 9,499 ($1,490), while the top-tier Core i7 model with 1TB storage costs CNY 12,499 ($1,961).

Huawei Smart Glass Specifications

Huawei has released a new version of its smart eyewear that comes in six stylistic variations termed "Boston," "Welliington," and "avatar" by its creator, as well as three "vintage" variants. For music, content, and other functions, the glasses' business ends are equipped with new 128mm "ultra-thin large-amplitude" speakers. The glasses run HarmonyOS and are designed for busy users on the go, allowing you to answer calls, listen to music, and take notes without having to use your smartphone.

Smart Glasses come with an IPX4 ingress-protection rating and a novel charging technology that allows them to charge from two different spots using their magnetic system. Their battery can last up to 16 hours on a single charge. Dual microphones allow for hands-free voice-assistant controls and calls and are rated for improved wind noise and vocal quality. Huawei has included an extra feature in these new models. It works by using sensors embedded in the spectacles to determine the position of the head in reference to the cervical spine.

This information allows the glasses to provide real-time counselling on posture and neck health. Huawei has priced this new smart glass at 1,699 yuan ($267) in China, but if anyone wants to buy a pair with black lenses the price goes up to 1,899 yuan ($298).

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.