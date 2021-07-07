Huawei MatePad 11 launched with a high screen refresh rate and the powerful Snapdragon 865 processor

The Huawei MatePad 11 is a budget tablet with a 10.95-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of native storage, and a beefy 7,250mAh battery with fast charging support.

Last month, the Chinese electronics giant Huawei introduced the MatePad Pro 12.6 and MatePad Pro 10.8 in its home market. The company has now added yet another Android tablet to its portfolio by launching the Huawei MatePad 11. The new device from the brand has arrived as a budget offering with highlighted features like a large screen, a high refresh rate display, and support for the 2nd-gen M-Pencil stylus from the company. The tablet has 4,096 levels of pressure-sensitive inputs on the screen and a delay of 2 milliseconds. The Huawei MatePad 11 also supports a mouse and keyboard to provide a PC-like experience. The new Huawei tablet will be competing against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+.

Huawei MatePad 11 specifications and features

The Huawei MatePad 11 comes with a 10.95-inch WQXGA curved glass display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is based on the 7nm fabrication process. The chipset is also equipped with the Adreno 650 graphics processing unit. Memory configuration-wise, the tablet has 6GB of RAM, which can be paired with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of storage.

Talking about the other features, the Huawei MatePad 11 boots Android-based HarmonyOS 2 out of the box. At the rear, the device has a 13-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8, autofocusing capabilities, and an LED flash unit. For video calling features, the tablet is fitted with an 8-megapixel camera on the front with an aperture of f/2.0. As for the connectivity options, the tablet is fitted with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS with GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. A beefy 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support keeps the whole setup running.

Huawei MatePad 11 pricing and availability

The Huawei MatePad 11’s price in China starts at 2,499 Yuan (~Rs 28,800) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 128GB storage variant is priced at 2,799 Yuan, which roughly translates to around Rs 32,200. The most expensive variant of the slate with 256GB of internal memory is priced at 3,299 Yuan (~Rs 38,000). The device comes in Island Blue, Dark Lime, and Frosty Silver. There’s no word when the brand is planning to launch the tablet in other markets like India.

Credits :Huawei

