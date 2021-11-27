Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G with Kirin 710A SoC, 66W Fast Charging and Quad Camera Setup Launched

Huawei added a new device in its Nova 8 series. In China, the Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G was quietly launched. The Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G does not have a 5G connection, unlike the rest of the lineup. The smartphone is powered by a Kirin 710A SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a waterdrop notch and an integrated fingerprint scanner. The Huawei smartphone has a quad-camera arrangement on the back, with the primary sensor being 64 megapixels. Let's take a deeper look at the new Huawei smartphone's features and pricing.

Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G Specifications

The new smartphone by Huawei is operated by HarmonyOS and comes with a dual-sim configuration. The smartphone boasts a 65-inch full HD+ OLED display with 403ppi pixel density. The gets all its power from an octa-core Kirin 710A processor along with Mali-G51 GPU and 8GB RAM.

In-camera department the Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device comes with a 16MP camera in a waterdrop-notch at the front of the smartphone.

If we talk about storage and connectivity, the Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G has 128GB of internal storage but no support for microSD card expansion. 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and USB OTG are all available connectivity choices. The USB Type-C port can be used to connect wired headphones.

The sensors included in the latest Huawei offering are in-display fingerprint sensor, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, proximity sensor, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, BeiDou, Galileo, and gravity sensor. The smartphone has a 3,800mAh battery that supports 66W rapid charging. It has a thickness of 7.5mm and weighs 180 grammes.

Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G Price and Availability

The single 8GB + 128GB storage option of the new Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G costs CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs. 24,600). It is presently available for purchase on Huawei's Vmall online shop and will start shipping to consumers on December 10. Dark Blue, Magic Night Black, Sakura Snow Clear Sky, and Silver Moon Star are the four colour options for the Huawei smartphone.

