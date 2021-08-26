Huawei Nova Y60 with 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek SoC launched; Price and specifications

Huawei has expanded its Nova series in South Africa with the launch of its Nova Y60 smartphone. The mid-range smartphone comes with highlighted features like 13-megapixel triple rear cameras, waterdrop notch design, massive battery capacity, clean design, curved edges, HD+ resolution display, and a lot more. In this article, we will let you know about the features, specifications, and price of the newly launched Huawei Nova Y60.

Huawei Nova Y60 features

The Huawei Nova Y60 flaunts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD TFT display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The display houses a dewdrop notch design that accommodates an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calls. Under the hood, the Nova Y60 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, along with a microSD card slot for further expansion.

On the software front, the handset runs on Android 11 based on EMUI 11.0.1. The smartphone bags a beefy 5,000mAh battery with standard charging support. Moreover, the Nova Y60 also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for better safety. It comes equipped with Histen 6.1 audio technology for a better listening experience. On the connectivity front, the handset offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and dual SIM support.



As far as cameras are concerned, the Nova Y60 features a square-shaped triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for bokeh effect, and an LED flash.

Huawei Nova Y60 price



The Huawei Nova Y60 in South Africa is launched with a price point of ZAR 3,099 (approx $207 or Rs 15,370) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The smartphone will be up for grabs in Black and Crush Green colours shades. The company is yet to say anything about the availability of the smartphone in other markets.