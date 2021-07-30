Huawei P50 and P50 Pro flagship's go official; here are the pricing and specs details

Huawei has expanded its range of P series smartphones by launching the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro in its home market of China. While most of the flagship devices from major brands feature 5G Connectivity, the Huawei P50 series only offers support for the older 4G networks. The latest Huawei handsets have some of the largest primary camera modules on the back that we’ve seen on smartphones to date. Both the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro models are equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 4G chipset. The latter variant also comes in an optional Kirin 9000 4G SoC-powered model in China.

Huawei P50 specs and features

Talking about the Huawei P50 model first, the phone comes with a 6.5-inch OLED display bearing a resolution of 2700 x 1,224 pixels. The handset also has up to a 90Hz screen refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. The Snapdragon 888 4G chipset onboard the smartphone has a clock speed of up to 2.84GHz and is aided by the Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of native storage. Software-wise, the device boots HarmonyOS 2 that’s based on Android 11. The handset also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP68 water resistance.

In the camera department, the Huawei P50 sports a 50MP True-Chroma camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, and an LED flash unit. The main sensor is aided by a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 12MP periscope telephoto shooter, which offers up to 5x regular zoom and up to 80x digital zoom. For selfies and video calling, the device has a 13MP shooter on the front with an aperture of f/2.4. Lastly, a 4,100mAh battery with 66W Huawei SuperCharge technology keeps the phone running.

Huawei P50 Pro specs and features

Coming to the Huawei P50 Pro, the phone has a slightly bigger 6.6-inch OLED screen, which has a resolution of 2,700 x 1,228 pixels. Notably, the Pro variant has a higher screen refresh rate of 120Hz than the P50 regular model, while the touch sampling rate is still 300Hz. The smartphone is being offered with 8GB of RAM and up to a whopping 512GB of internal memory. The software, IP resistance, and fingerprint sensor features of the P50 Pro are similar to the P50 model.

For photography, the Huawei P50 Pro model has better camera features than the regular P50 variant. The phone has a 50MP True-Chroma camera primary shooter with OIS on the back, which is aided by a 40MPTrue-Chroma monochrome lens, a 13MP wide-angle shooter, and a 64MP telephoto camera with up to 200x digital zoom. A 4,360mAh battery with 66W Huawei SuperCharge technology completes the list of the specs of the device.

Huawei P50 series pricing and availability details

As for the pricing, the Huawei P50 will be available at the starting price of 4,488 Yuan (~Rs 51,600), while the P50 Pro will be sold starting from 5,988 Yuan (~Rs 68,900). The Huawei P50 will be going on sale in September in Golden Black, Cocoa Gold, and Pearl White colour variants. As for the Huawei P50 Pro, the phone will be available to buy from August 12th in China in Golden Black, Cocoa Gold, Pearl White, and Charm Pink hues. As of now, there’s no word when the brand is planning to launch the new P series offerings globally.