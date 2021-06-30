Huawei P50 live images leaked online; here are the details

The hands-on leaked images of the Huawei P50 shows a sparkling pink colour rear panel that consists of dual-circular-shaped camera modules.

Huawei is all set to launch a new smartphone in its P series called the Huawei P50 and the handsets in the series are slated to launch in late July. We have witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about the upcoming phones, which claim that the series will feature three devices. Recently the company has teased the camera specifications of the handset and today the first live images of the Huawei P50 has surfaced on the web revealing the design of the handset in its full glory ahead of the official launch. Let’s have a look at the first leaked photos of the Huawei P50 and see what's new for us.

Huawei P50 live images

The hands-on leaked images of the Huawei P50 shows a sparkling pink colour rear panel that consists of dual-circular-shaped camera modules. The camera setup is placed at the top left corner of the back panel. The upper camera module consists of three camera sensors and the bottom one offers a periscope lens along with an LED flash.

Leica seems to be launching its latest phone in Japan soon, but it seems that the partnership between Huawei and Leica will continue. The P50 series is said to launch with a Leica lens. Besides, the leaked renders have also showcased a fancy branding at the rear panel. Going with previous reports, it has been claimed that the P50 series is not going to launch with 5G connectivity and Qualcomm is said to be supplying Huawei only and LTE Snapdragon 888 chipset.

According to the latest leak, the Huawei P50 series is tipped to be launched on July 29th and the sale will begin at the end of summer. Leaks also suggest that the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro 5G versions might be launched with the Kirin 9000 SoC and run on the HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system.

