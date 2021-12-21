Huawei P50 Pocket Alleged Specifications Surfaced Online Ahead of Launch; Design, Display and More

Huawei recently introduced the P50 and P50 Pro smartphones in its home market, and the company is now gearing up to present its first flip phone in China. On December 23, Huawei will unveil the P50 Pocket, the company's first flip phone with a folding screen. The key specs of the P50 Pocket have been published in a new report by MyDrivers. It will not be a 5G device, according to the leak.

Huawei P50 Pocket Alleged Specifications

According to the source, the Huawei P50 Pocket will not be a performance folding-screen phone, but the total configuration is still quite good; the processor is Kirin 9000, but it only supports 4G networks; 5G is not yet available.

The forthcoming Huawei smartphone is expected to feature a 6.8-inch inner foldable display along with a 1-inch circular secondary display, according to the report. There is no information about the internal display design of the P50 Pocket.

The Huawei P50 Pocket includes a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel main camera on the back. A 13-megapixel ultrawide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom will be included. The front camera's megapixel count has yet to be confirmed.

A 4,100mAh battery provides power to the device and can charge at 66W, which is higher than the charging capabilities of Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G which charges at 15W.

In terms of price, the Huawei P50 Pocket is expected to be less expensive than the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which launched with a $999 price tag. The Huawei P50 Pocket specifications leak should be taken with a grain of salt. Other goods such as the Watch D smartwatch, smart glasses, notebooks, and more will be unveiled at the event on December 23.

Previously, renders of the Huawei P50 Pocket appeared on the internet, depicting a compact and portable phone with an inward folding mechanism on the top and bottom. With a mirror-shiny silver and gold metal frame, the phone offers a basic and attractive appearance. The phone's rear panel is pure white and gold with a 3-D diamond design, making it both attractive and comfortable to hold. The phone's back cover is likely to be made of glass, with the look and feel of a trendy handbag.

