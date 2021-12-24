Huawei P50 Pocket Foldable Flip Phone with 120 Hz display launched; Specs and price

Huawei launched many products during the launch event; however, the P50 Pocket smartphone was undoubtedly the star of the show. This new smartphone from Huawei is the company’s fourth foldable phone after Mate X2, Mate XS and Mate X. The all new P50 Pocket has a multi-dimensional hinge design that allows it to open and close without any crease marks. Let’s take a look at the design, specifications and pricing of the all new Huawei P50 Pocket Foldable smartphone.

Huawei P50 Pocket Foldable Flip smartphone: Specifications

The Chinese tech giant has put its main focus on the premium design and build quality of the Huawei P50 Pocket. The handset comes in Premium Gold and White colour options. The Gold variant has been designed by a well-known designer, Iris Van Herpen while the White colour variant has a diamond like aesthetic.

The Huawei P50 Pocket smartphone features a 6.9 inch OLED display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, support for 1.07 billion colours, 442 ppi pixel density, 300 Hz touch sampling rate and P3 wide colour gamut. The device has a multi-dimensional hinge design with a short radius and it offers an inward folding design like a clamshell.

On the camera front, the Huawei P50 Pocket features a 40 megapixel True Chroma camera accompanied by a 13 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 32 megapixel Ultra Spectrum camera coupled with a 10 Channel Multi Spectrum and an Ultra Spectrum Illuminator.

Under the hood, the Huawei Pocket P50 smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage capacity. The device is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 40 W SuperCharge Fast Charging support.

On the connectivity front, the handset includes 4G, Wi-Fi 6, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock from both front and back cameras, bluetooth and GPS. The weight of the device is 190 grams, and is 15.2 mm thick when folded and 7.2 mm thick when it is unfolded.

Huawei P50 Pocket Foldable Flip smartphone: Price and availability

The newly launched P50 Pocket smartphone comes in Diamond White, Black and Premium Gold colour variants. The handset is priced at 8988 Yuan which is roughly Rs 1,05,900 in Indian currency for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity, while the Premium Gold Edition with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity will cost you 10,988 Yuan which is roughly Rs 1,29,500 in Indian currency.

