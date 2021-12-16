Huawei P50 Pocket leaked render reveals design in full glory ahead of December 23rd launch

Huawei is all set to launch its next-gen foldable smartphone in the global market and recently it has confirmed that the handset will be launched on December 23rd, 2021. Yes! You read it correctly, and the upcoming foldable smartphone will be launched as Huawei P50 Pocket. The smartphone manufacturer has confirmed the launch on its official Twitter handle along with a teaser post. The post revealed that the handset will feature a clamshell design similar to Samsung and Motorola foldable phones. Now ahead of the official launch, popular tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the live image of the Huawei P50 Pocket revealing the design in full glory.

Huawei P50 Pocket leaked renders

Mukul shared the images of the upcoming Huawei P50 Pocket on his official Twitter handle. The leaked renders confirmed that the P50 Pocket will feature a clamshell design with a premium look. The renders revealed that the handset will be launched in a Gold color option with interesting patterns on the rear panel that looks like jewelry.

Hit like if you found the Huawei P50 Pocket to be cute #Huawei #HUAWEIP50Pocket pic.twitter.com/YQie21r7af — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 16, 2021

Furthermore, the renders also confirmed that the device will feature a quad-rear camera setup at the back inside a circular camera bump. Underneath the camera bump, the Huawei P50 Pocket features a circular secondary display which is there to display a notification, time, alerts, and more. On the right the foldable smartphone sports a volume rocker key along with a power button. We can notice that the fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button. While, the bottom part offers a USB Type-C port, speaker grills, and a primary microphone. Besides, the renders didn’t reveal anything about the specifications of the upcoming foldable phone.

Going with the previous leaks, the smartphone will be powered by Kirin 9000 chipset in its home country China and it could be a 4G phone. Rumors suggest that the global variant will be equipped with Snapdragon 888 processor. It has been tipped that the handset will arrive with a 6.7-inch display with a vertical folding design.