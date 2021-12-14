Huawei to Unveil its P50 Pocket Foldable Smartphone on December 23; Read More

Huawei is getting ready to introduce its foldable smartphone, and the company has officially announced that it will do so. Huawei has officially confirmed that it would hold a new winter flagship conference on December 23 at 8:30 am CET, during which it will unveil the Huawei P50 Pocket, a new heavyweight model in the P series. Despite the fact that this is only a promotional campaign for Huawei, the business has provided an intriguing device teaser that might be the company's next flagship Foldable phone, which will be unveiled on December 23.

Huawei P50 Pocket

The teaser image suggests the phone will have a vertical folding design and will be available in at least two colours: white and gold. This is most certainly the same Huawei Mate V smartphone that has been circulating, with a clamshell shape similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip range. According to recently leaked photographs of the next phone's cover, the flip design smartphone will include two circular modules for the camera configuration on the back panel at the top-left corner, similar to the Huawei P50.

The Huawei P50 Pocket foldable smartphone's features and characteristics are currently unknown, but with the introduction just a few days away, we may expect to learn more about the phone through leaks and official teasers.

Together with the Huawei P50 Pocket, the company is anticipated to unveil a few additional items at the same event in China on December 23rd, including the Huawei Watch D smartwatch with blood pressure monitoring capabilities. The Huawei Watch D is a completely new concept that has never been seen before, yet it comes with a slew of new features when compared to other Huawei Watch and Watch GT lines.

The Huawei P50 Pocket's specifications are unknown because the company has not released any information about the device. It appears that we will have to wait a few weeks to learn more about Huawei's foldable smartphone.

