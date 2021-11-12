Huawei to unveil Watch GT Runner on November 17

Huawei Watch GT Runner, a new smartwatch from the brand, will be unveiled in China on November 17th.

The Watch GT Runner's specifications have yet to be revealed, but the posters shared on Weibo reveal the smartwatch's circular design, which includes a button and what appears to be a crown on the right side.

Professional runners will benefit from the Huawei Watch GT Runner, which will provide data on their pace, running performance index, distance travelled, and heartbeats per minute.

The Huawei Watch GT Runner will also include a dual-frequency GPS, which will improve performance by 135 per cent and eliminate the need for a smartphone to track workout routes.

The Watch GT Runner is expected to run HarmonyOS, and more information about it will likely emerge as the November 17 event approaches.

Recently Huawei unveiled the Watch GT 3 along with the FreeBuds Lipstick, as well as a new pair of wireless earbuds.

The Huawei Watch GT3 is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, and the two models are essentially tweaked versions of the Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro. The most notable omission on the new models is the lack of an eSIM, though you can still take calls from your connected phone via Bluetooth.