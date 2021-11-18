Huawei Unveiled Watch GT Runner Smartwatch, VR Glass 6DoF, Matebook E and Matestation X Desktop PC,

Huawei launched an array of new products in its All-Scenario Smart Life conference held in China. The conference contains a product for every niche, indicating Huawei's desire to continue increasing its product portfolio in every segment. The Huawei Watch GT Runner Smartwatch, Matestation X Desktop PC, Matebook E 2 in 1 convertible Laptop, and VR Glass 6 DoF were all on showcase at the conference. Let's have a look at the Huawei products that were announced at the conference.

Huawei Watch GT Runner

The Huawei GT Watch Runner was the first product Huawei unveiled during the conference. The brand is releasing the Watch GT Runner, a sports-oriented wristwatch, following the Watch GT 3 series launch in October. It's a sportier version of the Watch GT 3, with a strengthened polymer fibre design that weighs 38.5 grammes against 63 grammes for the Watch GT 3 Pro. The upcoming GT Runner boasts a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 46mm diameter. As far as the sensors and modes are concerned the watch features Huawei TruSeen 5.0 optical heart rate module, SpO2 reading sensor, and activity tracking for more than 100 sports modes are also available.

Although there is no cellular connection, you get 4GB of storage, GNSS positioning, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity. You can take calls from your linked phone using the integrated microphone and speaker on the Watch GT Runner. The entire product is water-resistant to 5ATM. On a single charge, the battery life is rated at 14 days. The Huawei Watch GT Runner is available in grey and black and costs CNY 2,188 (approx Rs 25,463). On November 26th, the first sales in China will begin.

Huawei VR Glass 6 DoF

Huawei’s new VR Glass 6 DoF headset weighs 188 grammes and has a field of view of 90 degrees. It's a virtual reality gaming headset with two separate controllers. The headset has a 2.1-inch dual LCD screen with a single-eye resolution of 1600 x 1600 pixels and a binocular resolution of 3200 x 1600 pixels. Users with myopia as low as -7.00 can change the two lenses. The Huawei VR Glass 6DoF will cost CNY 3,999 (approx. Rs 46,515) and go on sale in China on November 26.

Huawei Matebook E 2 in 1 Convertible

Huawei's MateBook E is a brand-new two-in-one tablet. It is powered by Intel's 11-generation core i5 and i7 chipsets and Intel Iris X graphics and runs full-fledged Windows 11. All models have 12.6-inch OLED panels with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and support for Huawei's M-Stylus.

Depending on the MateBook E configuration, Huawei also includes an included smart magnetic keyboard or sliding keyboard that looks like Apple's Magic Keyboard. There are two memory options available, one is 8 GB LPPDx RAM and 256GB PCie NVM SSD and the other is 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. There's an 8MP front-facing camera and a 13MP rear-facing camera.

For connectivity, the Matebook E comes with a single Thunderbolt 4 port that also serves as a charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 are both supported on the MateBook E. It also has a 42-watt-hour battery, four speakers, and four microphones.

The Matebook E is priced at CNY 5,999 (approx. Rs 69,801) for a core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage with a clever magnetic keyboard. The other top-of-the-line model is available for CNY 8,699 (approx. Rs 1,01,216), and comes with a core i7 model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, as well as a bundled slide keyboard and M-Pencil stylus. The first sales begin on December 1st.

Huawei MateStation X

Huawei unveiled its all-in-one PC dubbed MateStation X, the PC that comes with a huge 28.2-inch IPS LCD display with 3840 x 2560 pixel resolution, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H/ Ryzen 7 5800H processors, and Radeon graphics. There's 16GB of RAM and 512GB of M.2 NVMe storage onboard, and Windows 11 is in charge of the OS. Huawei is including a Bluetooth mouse and a wireless keyboard with a built-in fingerprint scanner.

The Ryzen 5 5600H model of the MateStation X starts at CNY 9,999 (approx Rs 1,16,339) and the top-of-the-line version is priced at CNY 11,999 (approx. Rs 1,39,556) with the Ryzen 7 5800H variant. On December 12th, sales in China will commence.

