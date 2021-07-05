Hubble telescope captures NGC 330 star cluster in a beautiful image in Red, White, and Blue hues

The dazzling image of the star cluster was captured by the Hubble telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3. As Nasa detailed, the stars in the NGC 330 cluster appear in different colours as there’s a difference in their temperature and ages.

Recently, the Hubble telescope captured a really beautiful image of a star cluster called NGC 330. The photo showed the star cluster in hues of Red, White, and Blue. In the image, the stars in the NGC 330 system are located around 180,000 light-years away inside the Small Magellanic Cloud. The dazzling image of the star cluster was captured by the Hubble telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3. As Nasa detailed, the stars in the NGC 330 cluster appear in different colours as there’s a difference in their temperature and ages. The hottest stars in the system appear in Blue as they have a temperature of over 40,000 Kelvin.

Hubble telescope shoots a dazzling image of the NGC 330 star cluster system

The Red coloured stars in the image have the coolest temperature of 2,500 Kelvin. For those unaware, the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) is a sub-Galaxy of the Milky Way. This essentially means that the SMC orbits around the Milky Way. In the newly captured quality image of the Hubble telescope, Nasa officials have mentioned that all stars in the NGC 330 cluster are roughly the same age. As the star clusters are made from a single primordial cloud of dust and gas, details the Nasa blog post.

“Because star clusters form from a single primordial cloud of gas and dust, all the stars they contain are roughly the same age. This makes them useful natural laboratories for astronomers to learn how stars form and evolve. This image uses observations from Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 and incorporates data from two very different astronomical investigations. The first aimed to understand why stars in star clusters appear to evolve differently from stars elsewhere, a peculiarity first observed with Hubble. The second aimed to determine how large stars can be before they become doomed to end their lives in cataclysmic supernova explosions”, Nasa explained in a blog post.

Notably, the images from the Hubble telescope allow the astronomers to find out how star systems are formed and evolve over the course of time.

