HyperX announces Streamer Starter Pack; Affordable equipment to aspiring content creators and gamers

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP today announced Streamer Starter Pack to the public. Exclusively available for sale at Amazon India, the pack includes a HyperX Cloud Core gaming headset with DTS Headphone: X Spatial Audio and the HyperX SoloCast USB microphone for streamers and influencers looking for great quality gear to start, enjoy and grow their activities.

HyperX SoloCast USB microphone comes equipped with a standard plug-and-play audio recording setup, including a tap-to-mute sensor with an LED status indicator. Its design is based on a cardioid polar pattern that is ultra-sensitive to the sources of sound at its front, perfect for game voice chats, streaming, audio recordings for content creation, and so on. Keeping accessibility in mind, the microphone stand is built to fit a variety of setups, empowering users to make full use of it.

Speaking on the launch, HyperX, said, “We are delighted to bring our Streamer Starter Pack to the Indian market. At a competitive price of INR 11,490, our top-quality product will offer a well-built setup to casual/enthusiast gamers, online learning students, and WFH employees to pursue their passions”.

Apart from the SoloCast USB microphone, the Hyper Streamer Starter Pack comes bundled with a HyperX Cloud Core gaming headset stocked with 53mm drivers. One of its key features is DTS Headphone: X1 Spatial Audio two-year activation code that delivers lucid positional audio for a more realistic gaming experience. The headset is purposely built with soft leatherette, plush memory foam, and an aluminum frame to enhance durability and comfort. It also has a detachable noise-cancelling mic and is compatible with PS5 and PS4.

HyperX Streamer Starter Pack price in India

HyperX Streamer Starter Pack comes with a price tag of Rs 11,490 and the pack will be available for sale exclusively for Amazon India.