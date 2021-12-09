HyperX Cloud Earbuds yellow colour variant launched in India

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP is known for offering a wide range of gaming and esports accessories across the globe. Now the company has expanded its portfolio with the launch of the new colour variant (Yellow and Grey) of its existing Cloud Earbuds at Rs 4,490. Let’s have a closer look at the newly launched earbuds from HyperX.

The headphone is already available in red color, the launch is in line with the company’s objective to re-energize the demand and love for Cloud Earbuds in India. Debuted back in 2018, HyperX Cloud Earbuds boast a long list of features that benefit budding and experienced gamers alike. These earbuds are perfect for Nintendo Switch gamers, who demand immersive gaming audio (with enhanced bass and crystal-clear highs, mids & lows) for a classic gaming experience on the go.

According to the company, the earbuds are specially optimized for handheld mode and come with a 90-degree angled plug and tangle-free rubberized cable in a travel case to enhance portability and give secure storage.

It comes equipped with Dynamic 14mm with neodymium drivers with a frequency from 20H to 20,000Hz. The headphone comes with a weight of 19grams which seems super light and it can be carried anywhere on the go. It also has an electret condenser microphone for better communication with your squad members during the gameplay.

“The in-line mic enables you to communicate and coordinate with your squad in Fortnite and other Switch games that use in-game chat. Answer calls1 and control streaming media by simply using the multi-function button,” reads the official forum.

HyperX Cloud Earbuds sport three sizes of patented silicone ear tips to offer signature HyperX comfort for longer gaming sessions. Its in-line mic with multi-function button empowers gamers to answer calls, control streaming media, and easily communicate with their squads in Switch games. Besides this, the earbuds come with a two-year warranty and free technical support to give their users the best and long-lasting gaming experience.