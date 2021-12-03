Hyundai Motors Launches Hyundai Spotlight in Collaboration with Universal Music India

Nowadays, brands are looking for new methods to interact with customers, particularly youth. It is more crucial than ever for brands to connect with millennials and play an integral part in their lives. We have seen several collaborations across sectors and new addition in that is the recent collaboration of Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) and Universal Music India (UMI). HMIL one of the country's biggest car manufacturers and largest exporters announced the introduction of Hyundai Spotlight in cooperation with UMI. The main objective of this collaboration is to deepen the relationship between Hyundai, art innovators, and fans, to gain a better understanding of Gen Y and Gen Z.

Hyundai Spotlight

Hyundai hopes to give aspiring artists from all around India a platform to showcase their work and ability with the launch of Hyundai Spotlight. Singers can showcase their talent regardless of their region or language. The collaboration with UMI will help in the discovery of new talent from across the country. The first song out of this partnership is, 'Dhoondein Sitaare,' which features Aastha Gill and King, two well-known singers. The track is a feel-good song about breaking the daily routine and having time to enjoy life and all the lovely things around you. This charming song perfectly encapsulates the current generation, which is always eager for new adventures and living life to the fullest.

Official Statements

At the digital launch of Hyundai Spotlight, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, and Service), commented on the unveiling of the Hyundai Spotlight, “A one-of-a-kind enabler platform, Hyundai Spotlight intends to discover, incubate, and promote emerging musical talent in India, reaffirming our brand thought ‘Beyond Mobility. With our new collaboration with Universal Music India, we are confident that ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ will enable and motivate many young artists to come forward and showcase their talent.”

Mr Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO of UMI India & South Asia, expressed his delight at the relationship with Hyundai and said “At Universal Music, it’s our continued endeavour to let talent blossom. No matter where you’re from or how established you are, which is quite often the basic requirement for any artist to get a deal. Being an artist first label, it's our duty to give everyone that privilege purely on meritocracy. We have created Spotlight in partnership with our friends at Hyundai India, who are known to innovate and go where few marketers dare to. So this is going to be a safe & pure place for singers, singer-songwriters, producers or composers to come and show us how good they are, and if they truly deserve to be discovered, we will in the most mainstream way possible.”

"We are incredibly happy to be an integral part of the debut of Hyundai Spotlight as this is a wonderful platform that will help new & rising music talents," Aastha Gill and King said during the premiere of "Dhoondein Sitaare" as the first song of Hyundai Spotlight. Our country is full of hidden talent, and this program can serve as a stepping stone for aspiring musicians looking to get into the music industry. Dhoondein Sitaare is a catchy song about keeping our hearts youthful and ready for new adventures with our loved ones.”

