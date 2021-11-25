Inbase launches four new affordable smartwatches in India; Price and specifications

Inbase offers an array of smartwatches that are both fashionable and affordable in the Indian market and today the company has expanded its portfolio with the addition of new smartwatches. Inbase has added four new devices called — Urban Fit X, Urban Lite M, Urban Lyf Z, and Urban Go. All four smartwatches are IP68 resistant that protects them from water and dust. It comes with many health and fitness-related features like step count, SPO2 level tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, calories burnt count, and so on. Let’s have a closer look at the price and features of newly launched smartwatches.

Features and Specifications

Inbase Urban Fit X

Fit X is available in four amazing colors- Black, Grey, Rose Gold, and Navy Blue. As the name suggests, it is designed for fitness. With an outstanding look, it helps in Monitoring Blood Oxygen levels (SPO2), Heart rate, and tracking the oxygen level in your body every day. Fit X comes with a lightweight and compact structure as it is made with Zinc alloy. This watch is built with Bluetooth 5.0 version; 1.69 inches full touch bigger display with a resolution of 240x280 pixels. The outstanding battery life of Urban Fit X provides up to 8 days of run time and 35 days of standby time.

Inbase Urban Lite M

Lite M is available in three attractive colors- Black, Grey, and Forest Green, and is the most affordable smartwatch among all Urban Smartwatches. It is a lightweight, compact size with an outstanding appearance and comes with a high-performance chipset. The battery life of Urban Lite M Comes with the industry best standard of up to 8 days run time and standby time up to 35 days. Lite M is built with Bluetooth 5.0 version; 1.4 inches full touch bigger display with a resolution of 240x280 pixels. On this small portable device, one can access multiple sports modes like Walking, Swimming, Running, Cycling, Badminton, Football, Basketball, and Skipping, etc.

Inbase Urban LYF Z

Available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Grey colors, LYF Z is a multi-functional smartwatch that comes with a Bluetooth Calling function. Once the device is connected with Bluetooth one can easily access calls, and Listen to Music without any distraction. It is lightweight and slim in design as it is made with aluminum alloy making it easy on the wrist. It provides up to 8 Days working time without calling and up to 3 Days Work time with the Calling function and 35 days of standby time. The outward appearance of this watch is built with Bluetooth 5.0 version; 1.75 inches full touch bigger displays with a resolution of 240x280 pixels. Like Lite M, it also comes with 7 sports modes like Walking, Running, Cycling, Badminton, Football, Basketball, and Skipping. It helps you to measure your calorie burnt count and pedometer.

Inbase Urban Go

Urban Go is the first of its kind smartwatch with many unique features available in three different colors - Black, Beige, and Grey. It has a slim design; lightweight and rectangle shape 1.57 inches ultra-bright display, built with Bluetooth 5.0 version. This watch comes with a TWS function; so you can connect your audio device directly to your smartwatch and get a more effective audio experience from your wrist without connecting it to your phone. Equipped with an advanced chipset and inbuilt memory card, you can create a playlist and enjoy your favorite songs anytime and anywhere. It has a decent battery life and provides up to 7 Days of running time and up to 3 days with calling function and up to 30 Days of standby time. It helps you to monitor your fitness and store the data of your routine process like Running, Walking, and Exercising, Step counting, SPO2 level tracking, Outdoor Walking, and Heart Rate monitoring.

Pricing and Availability

Backed by a 1-Year warranty, Inbase Urban Fit X, Urban Lite M, Urban Lyf Z, and Urban Go are available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999, Rs 1,899, Rs 3,199, and Rs 3,499 respectively. The watches can be purchased from the company’s official website and offline stores.