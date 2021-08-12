Independence day deals on smartwatches you cannot miss

A smartwatch is a modern device that connects with your smartphone and helps you to keep track of notifications, your fitness details, and your health activities. It even offers you different faces that do not let you feel bored as they can be changed according to mood and outfit. So, if you are willing to buy a smartwatch for yourself or for your loved ones, then the Independence Day deal is the one you cannot miss out on. Here is the list of 7 trending smartwatches that you should consider while making a buying decision:

Amazfit Bip-U Pro

It is one of the most stylish watches launched by Amazfit with a 1.43-inch HD large colour display. This device sports 50 customisable face modes that can be changed according to your mood and outfit. Moreover, with Bip U pro, you can track your movement, even for swimming, without any tension as it is water-resistant. Moreover, it can record data for 60+ sports high-precision GPS. Moreover, for better performance, this smartwatch even measures the sleep quality of the wearer. Grab the deal now at just Rs 4,699.

Noise ColorFit Pro 2

It is a brilliant 1.3-inch smartwatch with full capacitive touch and supports taps and swipes. For seamless connectivity, this device offers Bluetooth version 5. Noise ColorFit Pro 2 is made of a polycarbonate case and is available in 4 colours. It has various sports modes that include walking, running, hiking, bike, treadmill, work-out, climb, spin, or yoga. This smartwatch is available for just Rs 2,799.

CrossBeats Ace Metal

It is a standard size smartwatch that has an LCD touch display. This watch tracks details of 8 multi-sport games and fitness activities with precise GPS. To transform your body better, Cross beats ace metal track calories burnt and health analysis. This watch is available for the discounted value of Rs 3,799 and is powered by the next-gen NORDIC chipset with BOSCH G-sensors.

Amazfit Bip U

It is an ultra-lightweight smartwatch that is designed for the all-day comfort of the wearer. The 1.43-inch large color screen is designed to give users a bigger and clearer view. It can track all the data of exercise like your walking distance, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned to help you stay motivated. Moreover, Bip U can even measure your blood oxygen saturation.

This smartwatch offers more than 60 sports modes, and the watch face is customisable according to your preference. The best part is that it is a very pocket-friendly smartwatch and is available for Rs 3,599 on sale.

Fire Boltt Ring

This smartwatch is priced at Rs 4,499 and sports a 1.7-inch HD display with a 2.5D curved glass design which is scratch resistant and dustproof. It comes with a Bluetooth calling feature and a SpO2 monitor to track oxygen-blood saturation. Fire-Boltt Ring sports various features like Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, Calorie Count, Step Count.

GOQii smart vital

This smartwatch is approved as a registered medical device by the Central Drug and Standard Control Organization that helps to monitor the SpO2 level of the wearer. It even monitors heart rate 24*7 and tracks auto-sleep for good performance. Moreover, GOQii smart vital battery life is pretty efficient as it can last for up to 7 days under regular usage with one-time charging. Besides fitness, the watch even offers some additional exciting features like music control, find my watch, stopwatch, timer, and it is priced at Rs 4,499.

Pebble Cosmos

It is the newest launch smartwatch that has a 1.7-inch HD display and swappable straps. This smartwatch has a built-in speaker, calling functionality and even an in-built thermometer that will keep a check on your body temperature. In addition, this device has 8 sports modes and can measure blood oxygen, blood pressure and heart rate. Pebble Cosmos comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999 and is now available on sale.