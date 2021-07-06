India-based Sirisha Bandla astronaut will take off in Virgin Galactic Spaceflight on July 11th

Bandla from Andhra’s Guntur district was brought up in Houston, and she will be the second woman from India who is going to enter the space after Kalpana Chawala.

Sirisha Bandla, an Indian astronaut is all set to fly off to the edge of space on July 11th. Bandla will be taking care of a researcher’s experience on the Unity 22 mission on a Virgin Galactic test flight. Yes! You read it correctly, she will be among the six space travellers who are going to take off on the VSS Unity spaceplane of Virgin Galactic. Bandla belongs to Andhra Pradesh India and her take off is scheduled on July 22th with the founder of the company, Richard Branson, from New Mexico.



Bandla from Andhra’s Guntur district was brought up in Houston, and she will be the second woman from India who is going to enter the space after Kalpana Chawala. Rakesh Yadhav and Sunita Williams were also the ones who have travelled to space. The 34-year old Bandla shared a tweet expressing her excitement. According to her, it's "incredibly honoured" to be part of the crew.



"I am so incredibly honoured to be a part of the amazing crew of Unity22 and to be a part of a company whose mission is to make space available to all," reads her tweet.

I am so incredibly honored to be a part of the amazing crew of #Unity22, and to be a part of a company whose mission is to make space available to all. https://t.co/sPrYy1styc — Sirisha Bandla (@SirishaBandla) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has also shared two images of the crew who are going on this mission along with a solo photo of Sirisha Bandla on his official Twitter handle.

"Indian-origin women continue to break the proverbial glass ceiling and prove their mettle. On July 11th, Sirisha Bandla with Telugu roots is set to fly to space aboard VSS Unity with Richard Branson and the team marking the dawn of the new space age, making all Indians proud!," reads N Chandrababu Naidu’s tweet.



Indian-origin women continue to break the proverbial glass ceiling and prove their mettle. On July 11th, @SirishaBandla with Telugu roots is set to fly to space aboard VSS Unity with @RichardBranson and the team marking the dawn of the new space age, making all Indians proud! pic.twitter.com/oecuztDRBe — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 2, 2021

On June 2nd, 2012, the founder of the Virgin Galactic company Richard Branson announced that he will launch a spaceflight on July 11th. The company has also confirmed the information and released a video presenting the six crew members who are going to be part of the mission.



"Join us July 11th for our first fully crewed rocket powered test flight, and the beginning of a new space age. The countdown begins," the company wrote on its Twitter page.

