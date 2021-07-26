Indian scientists new innovated can self-repair mechanical damages: Report

What if we tell you that your phones or other damaged devices can self-repair themselves and you need not have to rush to a nearby service center to do that. Yes! We are not joking around, Indian scientists have overdeveloped piezoelectric molecular crystals which are capable enough of repair on their own. The Department of Science and Technology (DST) on Saturday confirmed that the piezoelectric molecular crystals can repair mechanical damage without any external interference. The crystals are a class of material that generates when it goes through a mechanical impact.

Everyday use devices tend to break down and face damages very often and users have to repair or replace the device. Frequent repairs decrease the life of the products and ultimately users have to buy a new one instead of investing in maintenance. This innovation seems to be a one-stop solution for all these things. However, the bigger picture is to use these crystals in spacecraft which are tough to repair.

“Keeping such necessities in mind, researchers from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata, in collaboration with IIT Kharagpur, have developed piezoelectric molecular crystals that repair themselves from mechanical damages without need for any external intervention," the DST said in a statement.

“The piezoelectric molecules developed by the scientists called bipyrazole organic crystals recombine following mechanical fracture without any external intervention, autonomously self-healing in milliseconds with crystallographic precision, “ read the blog post.

These molecular solids have the unique property of generating electrical charges on mechanical impacts. The broken pieces acquire electrical charges at the crack junctions and autonomously self-repair the damages.

The IIT Kharagpur’s team, Prof. Bhanu Bhusan Khatua and Dr Sumanta Karan studied the performance of the new materials for fabricating mechanical energy harvesting devices. The material may find application in high-end micro-chips, high precision mechanical sensors, actuators, micro-robotics, and so on. Further research into such materials may eventually lead to the development of smart gadgets that self-repair cracks or scratches.

