Infinix forays into the laptop market in India with Flipkart, launches the slim and trendy INBook X1 series

The wait is finally over! Today, the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION group, Infinix, has forayed into the world of laptops by launching its revolutionary INBook X1 series laptop on Flipkart, India’s home-grown e-commerce marketplace. The laptop, which has been in the news since its announcement, is a Latest Windows 11 intel core device that will come in three processor variants i3 (8GB + 256GB), i5 (8GB+ 512GB), i7 (16GB+512GB). In this work-from-home era, laptops are getting more attention in helping us adapt to the new normal. With workstations, learning and entertainment spaces turning virtual, their usage has revolutionised. This is driving consumers to seek out the benefits of thinner, lighter, more powerful, and more efficient devices. The newly introduced INBook X1 sports a perfect combination of light-weight, strong battery power and superior performance for the young working professionals and students, who are always on the go. The laptops will be available on Flipkart from December 15th at an introductory price INR 35,999 (i3), INR 45999 (i5) and INR 55999 (i7) respectively.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India, said, “At Infinix, it is our constant endeavour to have our fingers on the pulse of consumers' needs. As consumers continue to stay indoors and get accustomed to their work-from-home lifestyles, their needs when it comes to high-end value electronics have taken centre focus. The pandemic has made laptops indispensable for everyone, especially students, working professionals, and young entrepreneurs. It is expected to continue to rise, as online learning, gaming, and hybrid working models are expected to be the norm for many corporate organisations. They need a laptop to complement their fast-paced and highly ‘mobile’ lifestyle. With our new Infinix INBook, our effort is to provide our customers with a product that not only caters to their multifunctionality needs but also ensures supreme visual and processing quality - catering to both their personal and professional needs. In this endeavour, we are pleased to partner Flipkart and expand our long-standing relationship which started with mobiles nearly half a decade ago. Flipkart’s nuanced understanding of the segment and the reach coupled with our great product build will truly bring customer delight. Infinix has always been at the forefront of achieving perfection while maintaining our FIST (First in Segment Technology) DNA in every product category that we introduce. The INBook series is built for today’s mobile-first users, who expect seamless communication, sustained productivity, and immersive entertainment. We are thrilled to introduce the Infinix INBook in three vibrant colours and variants, which showcase innovation, style, and performance, and cater to the personal and professional needs of users. Infinix INBook X1 doesn’t only emulate style and performance with its thin and light positioning but will become the go-to choice for students and self-starters with its reliability and durability. With just 1.48Kg of weight and 16.3mm thickness this lightweight notebook is heavy on performance and mobility, equipped with a 55wh battery for longevity and embellished with aircraft AI alloy for durability our focus has also been on the burning issue of privacy, for which dedicated hardware-based camera and audio switch ensures protection from snoopers. It is important to add that while being fully loaded with FIST features and being heavy on specs, the INBook X1 series will be light on the pocket.”

Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director at Electronics, Flipkart, said, “As a home-grown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart has a nuanced understanding of millions of its customer base across the country. As the pandemic threw up interesting new market trends, we are closely working with our brand partners in bringing the best-in-class technological solutions to fulfil customers’ evolving requirements. In this journey, Infinix comes across as a natural partner and we’re pleased to witness their foray into the fast-growing laptops segment with us. The laptop market has expanded significantly over the years and the entry of Infinix with its work, learning, and entertainment from home-focused laptop variants will play a pivotal role in meeting customers’ requirements at attractive price points. With Flipkart’s affordability payment constructs such as No Cost EMI and Buy Now Pay Later, customers will also have a seamless purchase experience.”

Let’s take a look at the specifications of this powerful and affordable notebook:

Ultra-light, Portable, and sleek design: For those who are always on the move, ready to give a presentation while travelling or playing their favourite games online while chilling at a staycation resort, the all-new Infinix INBook X1 14-inch laptops are the most portable thing ever. Their all-metal body made with durable aircraft-grade aluminium finish weighing only 1.48 kgs, and 16.3mm slim, makes them the thinnest and the lightest in this price segment. Allowing the users to share their work conveniently, it has a 180-degree viewing angle. The laptop comes with a 14-inch full HD IPS display with 1920x1080 pixels for high-resolution display clarity, an aspect ratio of 16:9, brightness of 300 nits, and 100% RGB colour reproduction.

The INBook X1 laptop comes in three premium and vibrant colours to suit every style: Noble Red, Starfall Grey, and Aurora Green.

Powerful battery: Backed by a 55Wh high-capacity battery, the Infinix INBook X1 series gives almost 13-hours of video playback. This ensures a perfect balance of power and portability, enabling the users to ‘charge and forget’ without cutting the flow of the work or entertainment throughout the day. The battery is supported by a 65W fast Type-C charger that can charge the laptop up to 70% in 55 minutes, which means there is no need to carry the charger for that last-minute meeting at the coffee shop. Also, you don't need to worry about having two chargers as it comes with a multi-utility charger that charges both a laptop and a smartphone.

Power-packed performance: Who doesn’t love a laptop that doesn’t lag and can get the work done in a jiffy? The Infinix INBook is powered with the latest Intel core processor- i3/i5/i7 & comes pre-installed with Windows 11. The Infinix INBook i7 processor variant is powered by an Intel Ice Lake Core i7 chipset that promises top-speed performance. It comes with LPDDR4X with 3200Mhz memory frequency & ROM Quality- NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage which is 5X faster than a normal SATA SSD by delivering a reading speed of 2400 MBPS and a writing speed of 1900 MBPS. All three laptops come installed with Ice Storm 1.0 Cooling System, which keeps the temperature low even after prolonged usage. The i3 and i5 variants of Infinix INBook X1 have an Intel UHD Graphics unit, whereas i7 comes with an advanced, integrated Iris Plus up to 64EU graphics unit. Both i3 and i5 come in dual-channel memory with 8 GB DDR4X RAM, whereas i7 comes with 16 GB DDR4X RAM.

Connectivity: To further streamline and ease the process of remote working through laptops, enough ports are required to connect all accessories for getting jobs done. All three variants of the Infinix INBook X1 series come with multiple connectivity ports, including One USB 2.0 port and 2 USB 3.0 Ports, a USB Type-C port for smartphone charging and data transfer and one USB Type-C port for laptop charging and data transfer HDMI port, a micro-SD card reader, a DC charging port and a 2-in-1 headphone and mic combo jack.

While both i3 and i5 variants come installed with WiFi 5, the i7 variant has a built-in WiFi 6, making downloading speed 3x faster than the other variants.

Privacy: A laptop is a treasure trove of all personal and sensitive data. To ensure that they remain secure, the Infinix INBook X1 i7 comes with an ultra-fast fingerprint unlock feature placed just below the keyboard for enhanced security. The laptop offers a 720P HD webcam for video calls and meetings, paired with two digital microphones for crisp and clear audio for effortless communications during online classes or remote working. Keeping customers’ privacy in mind, INBook X1 has a Hardware-based privacy switch that allows users to cut off the power supply to the mic and camera from the CPU. In terms of audio output, the Infinix INBook X1 has quad stereo speakers with DTS audio processing to ensure an immersive sound experience while watching videos or playing games.

