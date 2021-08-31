Infinix Hot 11 series spotted on Google Play Console listing

Infinix Hot 11 series is all set to debut in the Indian market and the smartphones are expected to launch in mid-September. Recently, the brand has confirmed that it’s gearing up for the launch of the Hot 11S but didn’t reveal any information regarding the launch date or specifications. In the latest development, the Infinix Hot 11S along with the vanilla Infinix Hot 11 has surfaced on the Google Play Console revealing some of the specifications of the phone and confirming its existence. Let’s have a closer look at the Google Play Console listing of the Infinix Hot 11.

Infinix Hot 11 series Google Play Console listing

The Google Play Console listing of the Infinix Hot 11 series suggests that the company is planning for the launch of the Infinix Hot 11 and the Infinix Hot 11S. According to the listing, the smartphones carry model numbers X662 and X6812 respectively. Both the handsets are said to be powered by the MediaTek chipsets. The Hot 11 is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70, while the Hot 11S is confirmed to arrive with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

The handsets are confirmed to run on the Android 11 operating system and backed by at least 4GB RAM. Furthermore, the listing is said to offer an FHD+ resolution display but the vanilla variant will feature a waterdrop notch and the latter will sport a punch-hole cutout design to make room for a selfie camera sensor. Besides, the listing didn’t reveal much about the camera specifications of the smartphones.

Going with the previous leaks, the Hot 11S is speculated to arrive in two configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 64GB. Leaks suggest that the handset will be available for grabs for Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, which seems to be similar to the vanilla variant of Infinix Hot 10s. While on the other hand, the top-end model is expected to be launched with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage similar to the Hot 10s.