Infinix Hot 11S confirmed to launch with a price tag of Rs 10,000

Last week we have reported that Infinix is all set to launch its latest entrant into the HOT series with the launch of Hot 11S. The smartphone is expected to launch in India by mid of September and will come packed with MediaTek Helio G88. Now in the latest development, the smartphone manufacturing brands have also revealed the price of the upcoming smartphone ahead of the official launch. Let’s have a closer look at the latest details shared by Infinix.

Infinix Hot 11S India price revealed

Ahead of the official launch, the company confirmed that the upcoming Infinix Hot 11S is going to arrive in two RAM and storage configurations. According to the company, the handset will be available for grabs for Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, which seems to be similar to the vanilla variant of Infinix Hot 10s. While on the other hand, the top-end model is confirmed to launch with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage similar to the Hot 10s.

Infinix Hot 11S specifications

Going with the official confirmation, the Infinix Hot 11S will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The latest announcement revealed that the handset will be backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Besides the company is yet to reveal anything about the specifications of the upcoming handset, but we can expect that Infinix might soon reveal some more details about the Hot 11S.

Recently the company launched the Smart 5A in India with a massive 5000 mAh battery capacity along with a 6.52-inch drop notch display, a better selfie camera, and several other improvements compared to the predecessor. The company also joined hands with Jio to offer exclusive offers and cashback. To enjoy the benefits under this Jio offer, customers need to use a Jio SIM card as their primary SIM for a minimum of 30 months. Besides, the company is also offering additional benefits worth Rs 1199.