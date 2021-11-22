Infinix INBook X1 officially listed on Flipkart, launch expected soon

Smartphone brand Infinix is all set to launch its first-ever Laptop, INBook X1, in India soon. Recently the company has confirmed the arrival of the laptop and now in the latest development, it has listed the laptop officially on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The intrigue page has revealed the entire design of the laptop along with some vital information. Let’s have a closer look at the Flipkart listing of the upcoming Infinix INBook X1 laptop.

Infinix INBook X1 official teaser

According to the Flipkart listing, the laptop will be available in three processor variants i3, i5, and i7. As per the Intrigue page, INBook X1 is the lightest laptop which weighs only 1.48 Kg and feels ultra-light to carry. It will also be one of the thinnest laptops in the segment with 16.3mm thickness.

The INBook X1 is bound to give its users a premium and stylish feel while using as it sports, first in the segment, a full metal body with aircraft-grade Aluminium Finish. The INBook X1 laptop will come in three premium and vibrant colours including Noble Red, Starfall Grey and Aurora Green. Besides, the listing didn’t reveal anything about the upcoming laptop.

So far Infinix has confirmed only this much information about the upcoming laptop, but we can expect more information in the upcoming days, as we move closer to the launch date.

Meanwhile, its much-awaited, powerful new gaming Note 11 series is also set to make its official entry in the market during the same time. To be priced between the range of Rs 10k and 15k, the all-new NOTE 11 series will promise a powerful gaming experience with its latest G96 processor, and most importantly it will have the first in segment AMOLED FHD+ display. Gaming enthusiasts can also get their hands on the limited Free Fire edition of the NOTE 11 series. So, let the countdown begin towards a power-packed year-end.