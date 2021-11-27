Infinix INBook X1 tipped to launch in India in the first week of December

Infinix is a company which is known for offering one the best budget segment smartphone in the Indian market. The company is planning to launch its first laptop called the Infinix INBook, recently the company has listed the laptop on the e-commerce site Flipkart confirmed the arrival of the laptop along with some information. However, the company is yet to reveal anything regarding the launch date. According to our industry sources, we have been informed that Infinix is planning to launch the INBook X1 in the first week of December, but the dates are yet to be disclosed by the source.

Besides, there is no information regarding the price segment of the laptop in which it’s going to launch. We are eagerly waiting for the device to review it at the earliest as soon as we receive the device post-launch. According to the Flipkart listing, the INBook laptop is “coming soon”.

Infinix INBook X1 Specifications

Furthermore, the listing also confirmed that the laptop is come in Green, Red, and Silver color shades and will have an aircraft-grade aluminum finish and full metal body. The company has said that this lineup will be the first-ever in the segment with a full metal body design.

The upcoming INBook X1 laptop laptops will be launched in different chipset and RAM variants including three: 10th Gen Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7. The device features a 14 inch IPS Full HD display with a peak brightness of up to 300 nits. Under the hood, this device packs up to 16 GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage capacity.

According to the Pakistani official Infinix website, the top-end variant called the Infinix X1 Pro will carry a 55 Whr battery that supports 65 W fast charging. On the connectivity part, the laptop will include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 connection, two USB 3.0 ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, USB Type-C port, HDMI slot, 3.5 mm audio jack, and SD card slot. There is a 720 pixel HD camera as well.