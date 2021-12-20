Infinix is set to launch its first 5G smartphone in India in January 2022

Infinix the smartphone brand which is known for offering a wide range of affordable smartphones in India has recently launched its Note 11 series and now the company seems to be planning to step into the 5G segment. Yes! You read it correctly, Infinix is planning to launch its first 5G smartphone in India in 2022. According to a report from India Today, a senior official from the brand has confirmed that the 5G enabled handset is in the pipeline and the launch is expected in January 2022. Let’s have a closer look at the latest information about the upcoming Infinix 5G phone.

Anish Kapoor the CEO of the brand has confirmed to the publication in an interview that the first 5G smartphone will be launched soon in India. He confirmed that the device will be launched in January. Furthermore, he also added that the brand is looking forward to launching a new 55-inch TV which will launch in the first half of 2022. It seems that Infinix is prepared for next year.

“We are launching the first 5G phone in India by the end of January. There are customers who are looking to buy a 5G phone when the technology hasn’t rolled out. We are looking to build a portfolio where customers can either get a 4G phone with top notch specs or can opt for 5G. The cost of the latter is, of course, higher. Once the rollout happens, 5G devices will be more affordable,” India Today quoted Anish Kapoor.

Apart from 5G phones, Infinix is planning to expand its smartphone portfolio in India, but there are no specific details about it. Kapoor didn’t reveal anything regarding the upcoming Infinix 5G smartphone, but we can expect more details surfacing on the web as we move closer to next year.

“There are a lot of factors involved in deciding the price of a phone. It’s not just the component pricing, the dollar has appreciated by 8 percent in the last few months and that affects the overall pricing. Even then, we are aiming not to cross that Rs 20,000 price point,” he added further.