Infinix joins hands with MTV Roadies, lets participants Jump The Q

Smartphone band Infinix has partnered with the upcoming season of MTV Roadies which is all set to be hosted in South Africa. Infinix along with MTV is giving an opportunity to people to break through the clutter and ‘Jump The Q’. ‘Jump The Q’ gives an opportunity to candidates to get selected and become a roadie much faster than the regular selection process. There are 3 steps for getting shortlisted in the show: Registrations, Profile shortlisting, and Personal Interview. The last date to submit the entry for Jump the Q is 20th November 2021.

How Register for Roadies with Infinix Jump The Q campaign

To submit the entry candidates have to fill a form on https://roadies.infinixmobiles.in/, follow Infinix India on Instagram and Twitter, and upload a video showcasing what makes them a Roadie. The shortlisted profiles will get a chance to be called directly for interviews and the selected candidates will get the pass for MTV Roadies next season in South Africa.

Through the partnership with Roadies, Infinix aims to reach out to the young generation of India, which is excited about learning, never stop exploring, and is always willing to try new things. Infinix Mobiles has always been at the forefront of delivering FIST (First In Segment Technology) products to its customers which are not only affordable but also add to their personalities and let them stand out from the crowd.

As we all know MTV roadies is a reality show where thousands of youngsters participate to showcase their physical, social & mental strength and get an opportunity to travel to different destinations and win grand prizes. This year all the selected roadies will be travelling to South Africa. It seems that the smartphone brand is slowly replacing Oppo as the previous sponsor of the show was Oppo. It would be interesting to see what are the plans for the company in 2022.