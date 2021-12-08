Infinix Note 11 and Note 11S all set to launch in India on 13th December; What can we expect from the handsets

Infinix is going to launch the Note 11 and Note 11S smartphones in India on 13th December. The Hong Kong based company has offered a triple rear camera unit with both the handsets and a MediaTek Helio chipset under the hood. The Infinix Note 11 gets a water drop style AMOLED display while the Infinix Note 11S features a hole-punch IPS display. The company has teased the launch date of the Note 11S smartphone in India a few days back; however, the lunch date was not announced. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Infinix Note 11 and Note 11S.

Infinix Note 11: Specifications

The upcoming Infinix Note 11 is a dual sim handset which runs on XOS 10.0 based on Android 11. It sports a 6.7 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 180 Hz touch sampling rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with 4 GB LPDDR3X RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card.

On the camera front, this device comes with a triple rear camera unit that features a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by a 2 megapixel depth sensor and an AI lens. The company has offered a 16 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

For connectivity, the Infinix Note 11 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, USB type-C port, GPS/A-GPS and a 3.5 mm audio jack. It carries a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 33W fast charging support.

Infinix Note 11S: Specifications

Infinix Note 11S has dual sim support and runs on XOS 10.0 based on Android 11. It comes with a 6.95 inch inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels, 120 Hz screen refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset carries a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset under the hood coupled with up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card.

The handset houses a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor, a 2 megapixel macro lens and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16 megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity front, the Infinix Note 11S comes with 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi, USB type-C port, GPS/A-GPS and a 3.5 mm audio jack. This handset is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Infinix Note 11 and Note 11S: Launch date in India

According to reports from Gadgets 360, the Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S are going to launch in India on 13th December. The pricing details have not been revealed; however, the Note 11 will be available in Glacier Green, Celestial Snow and Graphite Black colour options. The Infinix Note 11S will be available in Mithril Grey, Haze Green and Symphony Cyan colour options.

