Infinix Note 11 and the Note 11S with advanced gaming features launched in India; Price and features

Infinix the company which is known for offering a wide range of affordable smartphones has expanded its Note lineup today in India. The company has finally launched its most awaited Note 11 series including the Note 11 and the Note 11S. The brand has launched smartphones as powerful gaming phones. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched smartphones.

Infinix Note 11 and the Note 11S price in India

The all-new Note 11S will be available on Flipkart from December 20th at an introductory price of Rs 12,999- and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB +64GB storage and 8GB and 128GB storage model respectively. While the Note 11 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be up for grabs from December 23rd at an introductory price of Rs 11,999. The Note 11 will come in three color variants including Glacier Green, Celestial Snow, Graphite Black. On the other hand, the Note 11S will be available in Symphony Cyan, Haze Green, and Mithril Grey color shades.

Infinix Note 11 and the Note 11S specifications

The newly launched Note 11 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The device is slimmest in the segment with 7.9 mm thinness, 92% screen-to-body ratio, and 750 nits of peak brightness. The display comes with a 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut and a 100000:1 contrast ratio. The display of Note 11 comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Meanwhile, Note 11S flaunts a 6.95-inch punch-hole FHD+ display that gives an ultra-smooth refresh rate of 120Hz.

The display of Note 11s emits Low Blue Light that has been certified by TUV Rheinland. Under the hood the Infinix Note 11 is powered by an advanced MediaTek Helio G88 processor, the processor has a CPU clock speed of up to 2 GHz. To ensure a smooth gaming experience through intelligent networking and resource management, the smartphone is backed by ARM Mali – G52 GPU, which is super clocked at up to 1 GHz. Meanwhile, the Note 11s is the second device in this segment to come with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, ensuring a superior gaming performance.

Both the devices are backed by Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost technology. Along with that, both devices come with a Unique Supercool system (6 layer Graphene blocks in the device which increases the thermal conductivity) so that the device doesn’t get heated up even in prolonged gaming scenarios.

Note 11s also comes with haptic feedback Linear motor which provides a life-like gaming experience. Both the devices operate on the latest Android 11 with the latest XOS 7.6 skin enabling users to enjoy a smooth and faster software UX.

The Note 11 and Note 11s also feature the face unlock feature and a multifunctional side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is not just for unlocking the smartphone but also for accepting calls, dismissing alarms, and quick-start apps.

The all-new Note 11 comes with a triple camera set up with a 50-megapixel primary camera lens with f/1.6 large aperture, a secondary lens with a 2-megapixel depth sensor to capture perfect portrait shots, and an AI lens along with Quad-LED Flash. It has a fully loaded video camera with multiple features like Time-lapse video recording mode, Slow Motion video mode, even Bokeh video recording mode, which blurs the background, making the subject stand out by focusing on it.

Meanwhile, the Note 11S also comes with a 50-megapixel AI Triple rear camera with a dedicated 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth lens, and quad-LED flash. On the front, both the devices feature a 16-megapixel AI selfie camera with dual-LED flash.

Both Note 11 and Note 11S feature a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery with a 33W charging support with a Type C charger. Even Note 11s is certified by TUV Rheinland for its 33W Safe

Fast Charge Support. They will give users the freedom to do their favorite things, for as long as they want, without bothering about frequently recharging the phone.