Infinix Note 11i and Hot 11 Play launched; Specs, price and more

Infinix added two new smartphones to the Note and Hot series. The Infinix Note 11i and Hot 11 Play have been launched in Africa with big batteries and MediaTek chipsets. The all new Hot 11 Play comes with a 6.82 inch LCD display whereas the Note 11i has 6.95 inch LCD display with better resolution. Scroll down to know more about the Infinix Hot 11 Play and Infinix Note 11i smartphone.

Infinix Note 11i: Specifications

The newly launched Infinix Note 11i features a 6.095 inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 1,080 pixels. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity. For optics, the Note 11i smartphone has a triple camera unit at the back that features a primary sensor of 48 megapixel and two 2 megapixel auxiliary support lenses. A16 megapixel camera sensor is placed inside a punch hole on the display for selfies and video calls. The handset carries a 5,000 maH battery with support for 18 W charging. It also includes stereo speakers with DTS Audio Processing.

Infinix Hot 11 Play: Specifications

Infinix Hot 11 Play is an affordable smartphone as compared to the Note 11i. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and sports a 6.82 inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 720 pixels. The device has a dual camera setup on the rear which includes a primary sensor of 13 megapixel and a depth sensor of 2 megapixel.

This handset is a dual-sim device and has a long tray for two sims and 1 microSD card. The Hot 11 Play smartphone runs on XOS that is based on Android and it includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connection. The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the back of the device. It carries a 6,000 maH battery under the hood.

Infinix Note 11i and Hot 11 Play: Price and availability

Infinix Note 11i smartphone has been launched in Africa a while ago, and it will be available in Green Black and Blue colour options. The handset is priced at GHC 979 which is roughly Rs 11,925 in Indian currency for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity.

On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 11 Play smartphone is available in Gold, Green, Black and Blue colour options in Africa and is priced at GHC 799 which is roughly Rs 9,732 in Indian currency for 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity.

