Infinix Note 11S goes official, Powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and more

After an initial leak last month the Infinix Note 11S was official today with the device's first launch in Thailand.

The Helio G96 chipset powers the Note 11S, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage out of the box. The display on the front is a 6.95-inch FullHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

The camera housing on the back has five components with only three of them housing cameras and one LED flash - the fifth is just for show. The main camera has a 50MP sensor, while the other two have 2MP sensors, one for depth effect and the other for macro shots. A 16MP sensor is mounted inside a punch hole for one selfie camera.

The Infinix Note 11S is powered by Android 11 with XOS, Infinix's own user interface with redesigned widgets. There are two nano-SIM cards and a microSD card slot on the phone. On the bottom, right next to the microphone and USB-C port, is a 3.5mm audio jack.

The phone has a battery capacity of 5,000mAh and supports 33W fast charging.

The Infinix Note 11S was originally priced at THB6,999 ($210/₹15,500), but is currently on sale at Lazada Thailand for THB6,099 ($185), with a smart band included for no additional cost (sold separately for THB399 ($12). Blue, Green, and Gray are the colour options, but only the latter two are included in the aforementioned bundle.