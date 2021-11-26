Infinix Note 11S India launch near, Officially teased

The Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11 Pro were first released in October by Infinix. Infinix confirmed in early November that these smartphones would be available in India in December, along with the Infinix INBook X1 laptop. One of the company's executives is now teasing the launch of the Infinix Note 11S.

Infinix India's CEO teased the launch of the Infinix Note 11S in the country on Twitter. He shared an image of the retail boxes for the Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S on Twitter.

Despite the fact that the Infinix Note 11 Pro and Infinix Note 11 Free Fire Limited Edition have been confirmed for India, the image does not show their retail boxes.

After the Infinix Note 11i, the Infinix Note 11S is the most recent model in the Note 11 series. It was released earlier this month.

The phone has a 6.95-inch FHD+ 120Hz display (LCD) with a punch hole in the middle. It has a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage. The device is available in a variety of RAM (4GB, 6GB, and 8GB) and storage (64GB, 128GB) configurations.

On the rear, it has a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the other hand, it has a 16MP camera on the front.

A fingerprint sensor on the side, dual SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, dual stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, MicroSD card slot, XOS 10 based on Android 11, 5,000mAh battery, and 33W fast charging are among the phone's other notable features.

Subscribe to Pinkvilla Tech on YouTube for more amazing tech reviews and content