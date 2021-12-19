Infinix Note 11S set to go on sale from December 20th on Flipkart

Infinix has recently launched its latest gaming smartphone called the Note 11S, and now finally the company has announced that the device is going live on Flipkart from December 20th, 2021, at an introductory price of Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model will be up for grabs at Rs 14,999. The powerful-new Note 11S is packed with an array of features, gaming technology, powerful processor, latest OS, and a massive battery that will give an engaging smartphone experience to the consumer. Let’s have a closer look at the specifications of the newly launched device.

Infinix Note 11S specifications

The Note 11S will be available for sale in three exciting colour alternatives including Symphony Cyan, Haze Green, and Mithril Grey. Infinix has introduced a limited Freefire edition of Note 11S in collaboration with Garena as well.

The all-new Note 11S comes with a 6.95-inch punch-hole FHD+ display and is the second device in this smartphone segment to have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is backed by Low Blue Light Technology that has been certified by TUV Rheinland. Note 11S ’s safe and immersive viewing experience is backed by the cinematic dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound.

Ensuring superior gaming performance, Note 11S is the second device in its segment to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor along with the Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost technology. According to the company, the optimized technology enhances the gaming interaction and display experience in heavy games by preventing screen tearing, ensuring natural colour reproduction, elevating the performance of the touch panel, and managing the resource allocation between the game and the chipset efficiently to prevent heating from long gameplay hours.



As far as cameras are concerned, the all-new Note 11S comes with a 50-megapixel AI triple rear camera with quad-LED flash. The rear camera sensor has multiple category-first features like Time-lapse video recording mode, Slow Motion video mode, Bokeh video recording mode, and the Super Night mode. The Note 11S is fuelled by a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery with 33W of Safe Fast Charge Support certified by TUV Rheinland.