Infinix Smart 5 Pro with 6000mAh battery launched; Price and specs

Infinix has expanded its portfolio today in Bangaladesh with the launch of its entry-level smartphone called the Infinix Smart 5 Pro. The handset has joined the Smart 5 family which already includes the Smart 5 and the Smart 5A. The newly launched smartphone comes with highlighted features like an octa-core chipset, Unisoc, 13-megapixel camera sensor, massive 6,000mAh battery, Android 11 Go Edition, and a lot more among the others. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched Infinix Smart 5 Pro.

Infinix Smart 5 Pro specifications

The Infinix Smart 5 Pro flaunts a 6.52-inch LCD TFT Full HD+ display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. It also houses a waterdrop notch design to accommodate a camera sensor for selfies and video calls. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core chipset which is said to be the Unisoc SC9863A clocked at 1.6GHz. The chipset is clubbed with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

As far as cameras are concerned the Infinix Smart 5 Pro offers a dual-camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a secondary depth sensor and an LED flash. At the front, the handset offers an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls that sits underneath the waterdrop notch design. The smartphone houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for one-touch unlocking and it also offers a face unlock feature.

The newly launched smartphone runs on the Android 11 Go Edition operating system on top of XOS 7.6. the Infinix Smart 5 Pro packs a beefy 6,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging technology. The company suggests that the handset is capable of offering a battery life of 67 hours of talk time and 88 days of standby.

Infinix Smart 5 Pro price

Infinix Smart 5 Pro is launched in Bangladesh with a price tag of BDT 8,898 (approx USD 104). The smartphone was recently listed on the web suggesting that the device is available for sale in Pakistan at RKR 14,499 (approx Rs 6,200). You can grab the handset in Copper, Blue, Black, and Green colour options.