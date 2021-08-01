Infinix Smart 5A official teasers confirmed specifications and design in full glory

Infinix is all set to expand its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of its upcoming Smart 5A which is going to fall in the budget segment. The company has officially confirmed the launch of the device on August 2 and also released some teasers of the device on the e-commerce site Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed almost everything about the phone including the design. Let’s have a closer look at the confirmed specifications and features of the upcoming Infinix Smart 5A.

Infinix Smart 5A confirmed specifications

The latest teaser on the e-commerce site confirmed that the handset will flaunt a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop notch design and 500nits of peak brightness. The smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup placed at the top left corner of the back panel. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for better security and its support for face recognition as well. The teasers also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery which is said to deliver an improved battery life.

Furthermore, the company also confirmed that the handset is capable of offering 19 hours of video playback time, 28 hours of music playback, 13 hours of gaming, 16 hours of web search, 33 hours of 4G talk-time, and 35 days of standby time.

The Infinix Smart 5A sports a pyramid-shaped design on the rear panel and the device is confirmed to be available in Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Midnight Black colour options. The handset is 8.7mm thin and weighs around 183 grams. The company is yet to reveal anything about the price of the device. Considering the price of the previous models launched in the Smart 5 series we can expect that the handset will be available for sale under the Rs 10,000 mark. It would be interesting to see the specifications and features of the Smart 5A.