Infinix Smart 5A with Jio offers and benefits launched in India starting at Rs 6,499

Infinix has upgraded its Smart series, by partnering with India’s largest telecom company Jio to unveil its ultimate pocket-friendly Smartphone, the Smart 5A. The device comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery capacity along with a 6.52-inch drop notch display, a better selfie camera, and several other improvements compared to the predecessor. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specification, and features of the newly launched Infinix Smart 5A.

Infinix Smart 5A price in India

The Smart 5A will be exclusively available for sale on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 6,499, from August 2nd, 2021. Smart 5A is up for grabs in three colour variants: Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Midnight Black.

The offer will enable the customers purchasing Infinix SMART 5A, to avail an upfront cashback of Rs 550 with Jio price support. They can avail the offer in two ways, by purchasing from a Jio POS authorized retailer, retailers can lock the customer’s device with a Jio SIM and give an instant discount of Rs.550. Those purchasing the device from Flipkart or are unsure about the JioExclusive Program at the time of purchase can apply via the pre-installed MyJio App within 15 days. Upon checking successful device eligibility, customers can enter their UPI handle details and get Rs.550 credited to their Bank account directly. To enjoy the benefits under this Offer, customers need to use a Jio SIM card as their primary SIM for a minimum of 30 months. Besides, the company is also offering additional benefits worth Rs 1199.

Infinix Smart 5A specifications

The Smart 5A comes with an upgraded 6.52-inch HD+ drop notch display with a brightness of 500 NITS. It is also backed by a superior audio experience enabled by the DTS Surround Sound speaker for maximum engagement. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a 12nm Helio A20 quad-core processor, clubbed with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The chipset is accompanied by an integrated four ARM Cortex A53 CPUs clocked at up to 1.8GHz. The device also comes installed with the Android (Go Edition) which is said to be 15% faster and save data. The Smart 5A also comes with a dedicated 3-in-1 SD card slot for those who want to expand the memory up to 256GB.

As far as cameras are concerned, the handset houses a dual AI 8MP camera setup along with a triple LED flash. This Smartphone comes with an upgraded 8MP selfie camera with a dedicated dual-LED flash under the display.

The handset packs a beefy 5,000mAh battery that enables it to give a standby time of 35 days, allowing users to binge-watch videos for up to 23 hours, up to 25 hours of music, 33 hours of non-stop 4G talk-time, 12 hours of web surfing and 14 hours of gaming.