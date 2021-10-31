Infinix to debut INBook X1 laptop and unveil Note 11 series by December in India

To add to the Diwali festivities, Infinix, the smartphone brand which is known for offering a plethora of smartphones in India is gearing up to launch its first laptop. According to the official confirmation from the brand, the first laptop will be known as INBook X1. Packed with several FIST (First in Segment Technology) features that have not been offered by any other brand. Let’s have a closer look at the latest announcement from Infinix about its upcoming laptop.

Infinix INBook X1 confirmed features

According to the company, the all metal-body laptop will be available in three processor variants including Intel Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 and a multi-utility fast Type-C charger. The company also confirmed that the device will be priced aggressively and might be a deal-breaker for many users who are looking for a budget laptop with advanced features. Furthermore, the brand also suggests that the INBook X1 laptop will come in three colour shades including Noble Red, Starfull Grey and Aurora Green and will be launched on Flipkart in December.

Yes! You read it correctly, the company has confirmed the launch month which is in December. So far Infinix has confirmed only this much information about the upcoming laptop, but we can expect more information in the upcoming days, as we move closer to the launch date.

Meanwhile, its much-awaited, powerful new gaming Note 11 series is also set to make its official entry in the market during the same time. To be priced between the range of Rs 10k and 15k, the all-new NOTE 11 series will promise a powerful gaming experience with its latest G96 processor, and most importantly it will have the first in segment AMOLED FHD+ display. Gaming enthusiasts can also get their hands on the limited Free Fire edition of the NOTE 11 series. So, let the countdown begin towards a power-packed year-end.