Infinix unveils Android smart TV Infinix X1 40-inch at an introductory price of Rs 19,999

After the success of its 32 inches and 43-inch variants, Infinix, the smartphone brand, has launched its latest Android Smart TV Infinix X1 40-inch. The newly launched TV is backed by EyeCare Technology, it promises the safest viewing experience by controlling the blue light wavelengths emitted during watching TV. Let’s have a closer look at the price specifications and features of the newly launched Infinix X1 40-inch.

Infinix X1 40-inch price in India

The newly launched Infinix X1 40-inch in India is priced at Rs 19,999 under introductory offers. According to the company, the smart TV will be up for grabs in India from August 8th, 2021 via the e-commerce website Flipkart.

Infinix X1 40-inch specifications

Infinix X1 40-inch Smart TV flaunts a bezel-less frame-less design, which offers a high screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. It comes with an EPIC 2.0 Image Engine that uses algorithms to enhance the overall picture quality and improves the sharpness, colour, contrast, and clarity to deliver a vibrant picture quality. The TV also supports HDR 10 for better depth in contrast between light and dark shades. A combination of HDR 10 with 350 NITS brightness helps in dimming and adjusting brightness levels to produce clear and brighter pictures at the highest nit levels.

Furthermore, the smart TV comes with blue light reduction technology, which reduces the harmful blue rays emitted from it that can cause serious damage to the eyes. EyeCare technology implementation on Infinix TV has been done at the LED panel hardware and software level to provide the safest viewing experience.

Infinix X1 series come with in-built 24W box speakers with Dolby Audio for a superior sound experience with a higher base effect. Under the hood, the smart TV is powered by the latest MediaTek 64 bit Quad-Core chipset, clubbed with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM. Meanwhile, the one-touch Google Assistant offers a personalised and hands-free experience.