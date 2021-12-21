Instagram now lets users embed their profile on other websites

Instagram is without a doubt one of the most popular social media platforms today. It's a fantastic way to share photos from your daily life with your friends and followers, whether through posts or stories. One of the biggest drawbacks of Instagram is that you can't see a preview of your posts when you share them on other social media sites. After years of complaints from users, Instagram has finally decided to show previews of your posts when you share them on other social media platforms such as Twitter.

The company announced in a blog post that they're improving how content uploaded to the platform is displayed outside of Instagram, which is a formal blog announcement of the same news from last month.

Until now, when you shared an Instagram post on Twitter, the only thing visible in the tweet was a portion of your caption and a link to the Instagram post. However, with the new update, a preview of the post will be included in the tweet, as well as a link to the post on Instagram.

Previews, on the other hand, will only appear when posts from public accounts are shared. If you have a private Instagram account, a viewer will still need to click on the link and follow you in order to see your post. The previews will work for all types of feed posts, including photos, videos, carousels, and reels, according to Instagram. Stories, on the other hand, will not have previews.

You can now embed your Instagram profile on a website to show a preview of the content you post on the platform, in addition to showing previews on other social media platforms like Twitter. This is currently only applicable to public profiles. The new features will be available in the United States first, with plans to expand to other countries in the near future.

If you want to embed your Instagram profile on a website, go to Settings>Embed>Copy Embed Code on your Instagram profile. After that, copy and paste this code onto your website.