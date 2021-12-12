Intel says to pack more computing power into chips beyond 2025

Intel Corp. research teams unveiled work on Saturday that they believe will help them continue to speed up and shrink computing chips over the next ten years, with several technologies aimed at stacking parts of chips on top of each other.

The work was presented in papers at an international conference in San Francisco by Intel's Research Components Group. The Silicon Valley firm is attempting to reclaim a lead in the production of the smallest and fastest chips that it has lost to rivals such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in recent years.

While Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has laid out commercial plans to reclaim that lead by 2025, the research work unveiled Saturday provides insight into how Intel plans to compete beyond that date.

Intel is cramming more computing power into chips by stacking "tiles" or "chiplets" in three dimensions rather than making the entire chip in two dimensions. Intel demonstrated work on Saturday that could allow for ten times as many connections between stacked tiles, allowing for the stacking of more complex tiles on top of each other.

A research paper demonstrating a way to stack transistors - tiny switches that form the most basic building blocks of chips by representing the 1s and 0s of digital logic - on top of one another was perhaps the most significant advance shown Saturday.

Intel estimates that the technology will increase the number of transistors it can pack into a given area on a chip by 30% to 50%. The main reason chips have consistently gotten faster over the last 50 years is by increasing the number of transistors.

In an interview with Reuters, Paul Fischer, director and senior principal engineer of Intel's Components Research Group, said, "By stacking the devices directly on top of each other, we're clearly saving area." "We're shortening interconnects and conserving energy, making this not only more cost-effective but also more efficient."

