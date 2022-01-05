Intel Unveiled 12th Gen H-Series Mobile CPUs for Laptops with Hybrid Design at CES 2022

With the CES 2022, the New Year was ushered in with a flurry of new gadgets and technology. At CES 2022, Intel unveiled its latest 12th Generation Alder Lake processors, the first of which is the Core i9-12900HK, which Intel claims is "the fastest mobile processor." The launch of all-new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile CPUs, headlined by the Intel Core i9-12900HK – not only the world's greatest mobile gaming platform but also the fastest mobile processor ever produced – continues Intel's introduction of industry-leading mobile performance.

Intel 12th Gen H-Series Processors

The new processors use a hybrid design that includes up to six performance cores and up to eight efficiency cores. This is the first time Intel has used this design on a laptop, and it promises significant performance improvements while preserving outstanding battery life.

Alder Lake is built on Intel's 7 manufacturing process, which was originally known as Intel's third-gen 10nm process. With up to 5 GHz speeds, 14 cores (six P-cores and eight E-cores), and 20 threads, the Intel Core i9-12900HK is the fastest mobile processor. It outperforms Intel's previous generation and the competition in terms of performance.

The performance extends to top gaming games and content development tools for unrivalled gaming experiences. With up to 28% faster gaming performance than the previous industry leader, the Intel Core i9-11980HK, the new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series is the world's best mobile gaming platform. Users may see a 43 per cent increase in 3D rendering performance gen-over-gen, for example.

In addition to improved performance, the new 12th Gen CPUs have Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, PCIe 4.0, and compatibility for the newest memory standards and further support for DDR5 RAM up to 4800MHz and LPDDR5 RAM up to 5200MHz. Integrated support for the newest HDMI standards (Intel's processor tops out at HDMI 2.0b) and PCIe 5.0 lanes are notable omissions (the latter of which Intel does offer on its desktop Alder Lake chips).

The new U- and P-series mobile processors are part of Intel's 12th Generation Core mobile processor family. The first H-series Alder Lake laptops have been introduced at CES 2022 and will be widely accessible in February 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, laptops with the new P-series and U-series CPUs will be available.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.