International Space Station will now host TV shows and Films

We may very soon watch the first TV show or movie shot entirely in space.

Interstellar, Gravity, The Martian are some of the highly acclaimed movies. All of these movies are around space. There are a select few who have experienced spaced. To the majority of us, space is still a fairytale life. Hence we are drawn towards space exploration, Moon Explorations, Mars Colonization and International Space Station. The thought of a habitable Mars might still be a distant future. But what if you can visit the international space station sooner and even have TV shows or movies shot on the international space station.

NASA is now opening doors to people willing to shell out a few million and have their own private space experience. Ms Dana Weigel, Deputy Manager at the space station for NASA said, "We’re finally able to open our doors to private citizens and allow others to experience the magic of living and working in space. The dream is really to allow everyone access to space, and this is a pretty exciting starting point here. "

"Who Wants to be an Astronaut", a new TV show by Discovery, is planning to send a winner onboard the second Axiom mission to the space station. The second Axiom mission is expected to launch six to seven months after the first Axiom mission, the details of which are yet to be shared. The agreement between NASA and Discovery is yet to be finalised and will be closed soon.

NASA led missions are to the International Space Station will accommodate two private astronauts each year. Because NASA has decided to accommodate private astronauts, many private companies have started showing interest in the private space program. With the new garnered interest from private firms, Ms Dana Weigel said, "We are seeing a lot of interest in private astronaut missions, even outside of Axiom. At this point, the demand exceeds what we actually believe the opportunities on the station will be.”

On the 25th of May 2021, Axiom announced the two astronauts for the second Axiom mission. The first is Peggy Whitson, currently holding the record for the most cumulative time in space by a NASA astronaut(665days). The Axiom mission will add more days to her existing record. Peggy will be the commander onboard the Axiom. The second person is John Shoffner, who will be paying for his seat. John heads of a company that manufactures conduits for fibre optic cables and will be the pilot for Axiom's second mission.

Cost of each return ticket for Space? Around $55 Million. How many private space missions in a year? Two. Any training required? Same as NASA training program for their astronauts. How to enroll for the private Space Flight? Check NASA and Axiom websites for more details.

