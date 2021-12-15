iOS 15.2 allows users to erase a locked iPhone without connecting it to a PC

Resetting and erasing a locked iPhone used to necessitate a Mac or Windows PC for the longest time. Users must put the device into DFU recovery mode and connect it to a computer via a cable. It's not as simple as factory resetting an iPhone when you know the password. Thankfully, iOS 15.2 addresses this issue. Users no longer need a PC to erase a locked iPhone.

According to 9to5Mac, the latest iOS 15.2 build allows users to erase their locked iPhones on their own. The public received the software update earlier this week. The new feature will be available to all users who are running it. A new Erase iPhone button will appear next to the Emergency one when an iPhone is in Security Lockout mode. Before it erases itself, the former button will prompt you to enter your Apple ID password.

The process will fail if your device isn't connected to WiFi or hasn't activated a mobile data plan. This is due to the iPhone's inability to communicate with Apple servers. To erase it, you'll have to use the traditional PC method. If you don't confirm your Apple ID password, an internet-connected iPhone will begin the resetting process. The device will return to its out-of-box state once the process is completed.

This change makes it easier for people who don't have access to a Mac or a PC to use their iPhones or iPads on their own. Apple continues to promote the latter as a PC substitute, and the ability to wipe it clean in the event of a forgotten password only helps it get closer to that goal. The company is currently beta testing a version of Swift Playgrounds that will allow developers to create and publish apps to the App Store without the use of a Mac.