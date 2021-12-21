iOS 15.3 beta is now available to public testers

Apple is seeding the iOS 15.3 developer beta 1 since Friday, following the public release of iOS 15.2 on Monday. Public testers can now try out the first beta build of the upcoming iOS release. This update contains no new visual changes. It'll probably concentrate on fixing bugs from previous builds and improving overall performance.

You will be able to download iOS 15.3 beta 1 whether you have the developer or public beta profile installed. However, we do not recommend installing beta versions on daily drivers because features may not work as expected — or even break completely. Furthermore, there appear to be no new features in this release. As a result, installing it may cause more harm than good.

Apple also released the first beta of watchOS 8.4 to developers on Friday. Beta testers are still unable to access it. Similarly, it appears to be solely concerned with fixing bugs. Major changes may be relegated to future betas of this version, or they may be postponed until iOS 15.4. The Cupertino company had previously stated that Universal Control would be available for macOS and iPadOS in the fall. It has, however, postponed the release until Spring 2022.

It's not clear what's causing Apple's feature delays. Remote work and limited in-person interactions between software engineers are probably the best guesses. The company had planned to rehire its employees, but this, too, was postponed.

If you've installed the beta profile and want to get your hands on the first build, go to the Software Update section in General Settings, as usual, to see and download the latest beta.

